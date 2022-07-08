Left Menu

Nia DaCosta to direct 'Hedda Gabler' adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:59 IST
''Candyman'' director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the film adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1891 stage play ''Hedda Gabler''.

According to Variety, the project will be produced by Gabrielle Nadig, who also backed DaCosta’s 2018 debut feature ''Little Woods'', and Hollywood star Brad Pitt's banner Plan B.

''Hedda Gabler'' follows its titular character as she navigates a house she does not want, a marriage she feels trapped in and an ex-lover who has reappeared in her life.

The play has seen numerous adaptations on stage and screen, and in several languages, including 1975’s “Hedda'' for which actor Glenda Jackson was nominated for an Oscar at the 1976 Academy Awards.

DaCosta most recently directed ''Candyman'' for MGM, which was released by Universal Pictures in August 2021.

She is currently in post-production on her superhero film ''The Marvels'', starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The movie, which is a sequel to 2019 blockbuster ''Captain Marvel'', will release in 2023.

Her upcoming project is the film adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' bestselling novel ''The Water Dancer''.

