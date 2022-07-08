Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez shares first poster of her latest Hollywood film

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has shared the first poster of her latest Hollywood film, 'Tell It Like a Woman'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:41 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez shares first poster of her latest Hollywood film
Tell It Like A Woman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has shared the first poster of her latest Hollywood film, 'Tell It Like a Woman'. "So proud to be part of this extraordinary effort by the entire team of Tell it like a Woman. An anthology directed by 8 Female directors from different parts of the world... Thank you for making me a part of this really special journey. And Thank you so much to my producers... who are the engine behind this incredible film! Can't wait for you all to see it," captioned Jacqueline on Instagram.

'Tell It Like a Woman', consists of an ensemble cast of Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, and our very own Bollywood celeb, Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few. The feature-length film is directed by "eight" female directors and is divided into seven distinct segments having unique titles, reported Deadline. According to one of the producers, Andrea Iervolino, 'Tell It Like A Woman' is a "uniquely female film" which conveys the message of 'strength and empowerment".

"Tell It Like A Woman is a uniquely female film meant to convey a message of strength and empowerment through its storytelling. We are honoured to have so many accomplished women collaborate and share their creative talents in a galvanizing effort for a big-screen experience," expressed Iervolino, as reported by Deadline. Singer Diane Warren, who has 13 Oscar nominations to her name has also written the film's original song, 'Applause'. 'Tell It Like A Woman' has premiered in Italy's Taormina Film Festival and is reportedly slated to release in the theatres this year in winter.

Talking about Jacqueline, she was last seen in 'Attack- Part 1' with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh and she will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' which is slated to release on July 28, 2022. Apart from that, Jacqueline has 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar in her kitty which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year. She will also star in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022