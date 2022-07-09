Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons get married

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst and longtime partner, actor Jesse Plemons, have tied the knot.

The ''Power of the Dog'' actors, who started dating in 2016, got married in an intimate ceremony in a luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, over the weekend. “I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given,'' Dunst's representative told Page Six. Dunst and Plemons, 34, got engaged in January 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Ennis, in 2018. The 40-year-old actor gave birth to their second son James Robert last year.

