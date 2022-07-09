Twitter erupts with 'Ponniyin Selvan', 'Bahubali' comparisons

Ever since the makers of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, 'Ponniyin Selvan' released the teaser of the historical drama, netizens have started comparing it with S.S. Rajmouli's magnum opus, 'Bahubali'. Netizens had left no stones unturned to compare the two periodic drama films. While some 'Bahubali' fans have boasted that the VFX of the Prabhas-starrer movie was much better than Mani Ratnam's one, others have shown hope toward 'Ponniyin Selvan', sharing that the Kollywood industry "can do wonders as well".

The ongoing debate between the films has given rise to a number of tweets. "Might be harsh but nowhere near to visuals and VFX of Bahubali," wrote one Twitter user.

"Trying to match Bahubali But they can't. How is PS1 Teaser giving your honest reviews For me: average For u?" tweeted another 'Bahubali' fan. "We as Kollywood fans were amazed to watch KGF, Bahubali, RRR & was waiting for a supremacy entry from Kollywood & today PonniyinSelvanTeaser literally gave us goosebumps proving we can do wonders. A new historical record movie is loading," hoped a third Twitterati.

"Hello BAHUBALI Here's Our PonniyinSelvan Will Comes To Break Your Record," tweeted a fourth user. Meanwhile, Lyca Productions, have shared the much-anticipated teaser of 'Ponniyin Selvan' on July 8 this year.

The gripping teaser portrayed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas were seen fighting valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. With picturesque destinations, bloody wars, and breathtaking grandeur, 'Ponniyin Selvan' looks no less than an absolute thrill fest. The teaser of this magnum opus was launched in Chennai at a grand event on July 8. The entire cast and crew of the film were present as well. Taking to social media, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty, and Suriya also shared the teaser.

'Ponniyin Selvan' stars an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The film marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts. (ANI)

