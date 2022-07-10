Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor drops a 'fresh' glimpse of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from Winchester

Bollywood Royalty Kareena Kapoor dropped a glimpse from her visit to Saif Ali Khan's boarding school in Winchester with Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, and his 'godfather.'

Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor dropped a glimpse from her visit to Saif Ali Khan's boarding school in Winchester with Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, and his 'godfather.' Sharing a photo from her weekend in Winchester, England, with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena also shared a photo of Taimur's godfather on Instagram.

In the glimpse, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and another person, who appears to be Saif's best friend from Winchester College Andreas Campomar, walk down the 600-year-old board's corridor. Saif dressed down for their day out in a blue shirt, half sweater, denim, and a cap. Taimur was dressed in a hoodie and denim. In the photo, Saif walked ahead, followed by Taimur Ali Khan and his godfather. Kareena, who took the photo, captioned the post,"Father...Godfather ...Son... (red heart emoji) Winchester 2022...(red heart emoji).

Fans dropped a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section, giving immense love to the post. Prior to this, Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla hit the streets of London in style.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a stunning picture with her BFFs. In the image, Kareena is seen donning a beautiful black glamorous dress and a black leather jacket. Karisma paired her floral dress with black boots, while Amrita Arora sported a flowing pleated dress. Natasha opted for a white dress."You can't sit with US...but you can stand and pose with US..cause that's what we love to do," Kareena captioned the post.

The divas reminded the Internet of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes from the epic series 'Sex and the City' and Kareena too agreed with them. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. (ANI)

