Left Menu

Sleeping boy bitten by snake dies

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 19:43 IST
Sleeping boy bitten by snake dies
  • Country:
  • India

A four-and-a-half year old boy died here on Sunday after being bitten in the nose by a snake while he was sleeping, police said.

A police official, residing near the victim's house, told PTI that the child was asleep alongside his mother on the floor when the snake, said to be a krait, apparently fell from the ceiling and landed on the boy's face.

The mother did not know what had happened and got alerted to the presence of the reptile only when it slithered away over her.

Only when the boy started crying, his mother noticed the bite marks on his nose and she took him to a hospital, but he died on the way, said the official.

Nobody knew how the snake ended up on the ceiling, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022