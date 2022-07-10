Left Menu

Nagpur: Jewellery shop owner, worker held from MP's Betul for killing teen girl

The victim used to work in Sonis shop and the latter, who was married, began a relationship with her, he said.The girl was allegedly blackmailing Soni so he and the juvenile, who too is part of his shop, killed her.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:14 IST
Nagpur: Jewellery shop owner, worker held from MP's Betul for killing teen girl
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested from Betul in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the murder of a teen girl, whose body was found in Nagpur's Katol area on July 4, a police official said on Sunday.

One of the accused was in a relationship with the 19-year-old girl and was allegedly being blackmailed by her, the official said.

''After the identity of the girl was established, a probe zeroed in on Punit Soni (28). who owns a jewellery shop, and a juvenile. The victim used to work in Soni's shop and the latter, who was married, began a relationship with her,'' he said.

''The girl was allegedly blackmailing Soni so he and the juvenile, who too is part of his shop, killed her. The duo called her on the pretext of buying a phone, strangled her at Chargaon and dumped her body near a bricks factory,'' the official added.

The accused will be produced in court on Monday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022