Left Menu

Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting second child

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:40 IST
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting second child

Actor couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are set to welcome their second child.

Mara, 39, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

''There are three of us in this pic,'' the ''House of Cards'' star captioned a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands.

Mara and ''The Rocketman'' actor are already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019. The couple has kept her name private.

Bell is also a father to son with former wife and ''Westworld'' star Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara and Bell started dating after meeting on the set of their 2015 film ''Fantastic Four''. They got engaged in 2017 and married six months later in an intimate ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022