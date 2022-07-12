Left Menu

Nick-Priyanka enjoy 'magic hour' in Lake Tahoe

Looks like Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in Nevada with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka joined Nick over the weekend for his Gold Championship which was held in Nevada's Lake Tahoe.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 10:08 IST
Nick-Priyanka enjoy 'magic hour' in Lake Tahoe
Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Looks like Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in Nevada with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka joined Nick over the weekend for his Gold Championship which was held in Nevada's Lake Tahoe. And after seeing the new pictures posted by Nick on Instagram, we're sure the couple spent a good amount of time amidst the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe. In the pictures, the loved-up couple is seen enjoying the golden hour on a yacht. Priyanka is wearing a pop orange-colored co-ord set layered under a black jacket while Nick opted for a basic black T-shirt and joggers, a puffer jacket, and a cap.

On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at the American Century Championship which also had singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller among the participants. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple embraced parenthood earlier this year with the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka shared a new picture of her daughter.

In the Instagram image, Priyanka and her friend were seen posing with their babies on their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop. Priyanka made sure not to reveal her baby's face and added a white heart emoji over the picture. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022