Four of family electrocuted in Telangana

Four members of a family including two children died due to electrocution at their house in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said. The deceased include a 38-year-old man, his 35-year old wife and their two children aged six and four, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a family including two children died due to electrocution at their house in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said. The deceased include a 38-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and their two children aged six and four, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy said. The incident happened at around 1.30 PM when the woman was drying clothes on an iron wire put on the wall of their house when it (iron wire) came in contact with an open electric fuse (box) there resulting in the woman initially getting electrocuted, police said. The woman's husband who attempted to rescue her was also electrocuted and their children who went towards them also died due to electrocution, police said. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital. A case was booked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

