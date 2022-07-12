Atlanta Season 4 is a kind of a ‘homecoming season,’ teases EP

Atlanta Season 4 was renewed way back in the summer of 2019 before the third season was filmed, but the production was delayed due to the pandemic. It took four long years to plate Season 3 of the FX comedy-drama, and now fans are clamoring for Atlanta Season 4's update, which would be the final season of the series.

Fans don't have to wait long, as Atlanta Season 4 will premiere this year. The specific release date of the fourth run is yet to be announced, but chairman John Landgraf revealed to Deadline that fans won't have to wait till 2023. This means that Atlanta is returning with Season 4 in 2022.

"The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall," he said. "The new season is everything you'd expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip," added John Landgraf.

In an interview with THR, executive producer Hiro Murai also revealed how the final season will look like.

"Season four, we're back in Atlanta again and it was kind of a homecoming season and it was really lovely," he said. "We got to say goodbye properly to the city and the show, I think it'll feel a little nostalgic too because I don't think you've seen Atlanta during the summer since season one. It's kind of like the greatest hits season," said Murai.

In fact, the filming for Atlanta Season 4 was completed in February 2022. Speaking to PEOPLE about the final day of Season 4 filming, the creator Donald Glover said, "It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad because we all really grew up together, none of us really knew what this was going to be, and everybody's grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special."

The series centers on college dropout and music manager Earnest "Earn" Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate a strange, seemingly otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene, examining racism, whiteness, existentialism, and modern African-American culture through Afro-Surrealism. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

According to IMDb, Atlanta Season 4 will include 10 more episodes, though it's not official yet. It is true, however, that every season of Atlanta except the second one features 10 episodes.

Atlanta has received widespread acclaim from television critics and won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics' Choice Awards.

Atlanta is produced by FX Productions and is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

The first three seasons of "Atlanta" are available on Hulu& FX. Stay tuned to get more updates!

