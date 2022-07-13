Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal shares heartfelt note as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

Bollywood singer, Shreya Ghoshal, on Tuesday, shared a heartfelt note as she celebrates her 20-year journey in the entertainment industry.

13-07-2022
Bollywood singer, Shreya Ghoshal, on Tuesday, shared a heartfelt note as she celebrates her 20-year journey in the entertainment industry. Taking to Instagram, the 'Chikni Chameli' singer shared a video, to which she captioned, "This day, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and significant moment of my life happened. I made my debut as a Hindi Film playback singer, with the magnum opus film Devdas. The feeling of joy and nervousness that the 18-year-old felt watching her songs on the big screen is hard to capture in words. Always in gratitude to my mentor #SanjayLeelaBhansali who held my hand and brought me to the world of cinema and music and shaped me into the artist that I am today. My head bows down to my parents' feet once again today for they have given their everything and worked so hard to make their daughter what she is today. God has been kind to give me such a beautiful family of fans, friends and colleagues.Grateful".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf69LK6qvEv/ In the video, the singer can be seen singing her first song 'Silsila ye Chahat Ka' from the film 'Devdas', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The 38-year-old singer received her first National award for the best playback singing for the song 'Bairi Piya' from the film 'Devdas'. Shreya tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Devyaan on May 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, the 'Teri Meri' singer will be soon releasing her new romantic track 'Baarish Aayi Hai', which features television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in the lead roles. The song is slated to release on July 14, 2022. (ANI)

