All you need to know about the Shtisel American remake

An Israeli drama called Shtisel is one of Netflix's popular series for global viewers. Shtisel is an Israeli television series that was picked by Netflix in 2018. The Israeli Shtisel (Hebrew: שטיסל) show revolves around an ultra-Orthodox family, the Shtisels.

The series premiered in June 2013 on the Israeli network, yes Oh. The first and second season was released in December 2018 on Netflix and the third season was released on Netflix on March 25, 2021.

The show is set in a Haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem and follows the Shtisel family and the various relationships its members form with each other and outsiders. This is a bit challenging for the Shtisel family, as they have to abide by strict Haredi rules.

While fans are clamoring for Shtisel Season 4, Netflix is not returning with another season of the drama. Studios' managing director Danna Stern confirmed it last year.

In April 2020, series producer Barkai confirmed that the third season of Shtisel had been due to begin filming in May 2020, but was postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after several hiccups, Season 3 launched last year. So let's forget about Shtisel Season 4.

Meanwhile, a piece of good news is that an American remake of the series is underway. Before the release of Shtisel Season 3, it was announced that Amazon Studios was planning to remake Shtisel, set in Brooklyn, New York, under the title Emmis.

The Shtisel American version will be directed by Israeli-American screenwriter and film director, Etan Cohen.

The American remake of Shtisel will show "a modern-day Romeo and Juliet story about an ultra-progressive, over-achieving secular eighteen-year-old young woman on the verge of personal freedom, and the strictly observant Orthodox young man to whom she is powerfully drawn – so powerfully that she is willing to uproot her entire life to be with him."

As of now, there is no confirmation from the makers on the Shtisel American remake.

