Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha shares late night cardio experience

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, on Wednesday, shared her late-night cardio experience through a funny video.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:25 IST
Sonakshi Sinha shares late night cardio experience
Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, on Wednesday, shared her late-night cardio experience through a funny video. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dabangg' actor shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen walking on a treadmill with a funny crying filter applied to her face.

The 'Noor' actor captioned the video, "Late night cardio got me like..." followed by an angry avatar. Earlier, the actor had faced a lot of backlash on social media due to her weight, every time she stood strong and gave it back to the trollers for mocking her.

The 'Rowdy Rathore' actor recently stepped into the business world with her new nail brand 'Soezi'. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in 'Dabangg'.

Meanwhile, the 'Akira' actor will be soon marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year. Apart from this she also has 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The official release date of the film is still awaited. A horror comedy film 'Kakuda' along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022