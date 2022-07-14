Left Menu

Prithviraj Sukumaran finishes filming 'Aadujeevitham'

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday announced that he has completed the shoot of his long-in-the-works survival drama Aadujeevitham Directed by Blessy, the Malayalam-language movie is based on the novel of the same name by noted writer Benyamin.The 39-year-old actor shared a post on Instagram following the wrap.4 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemicone spectacular vision

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:28 IST
South star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday announced that he has completed the shoot of his long-in-the-works survival drama ''Aadujeevitham'' Directed by Blessy, the Malayalam-language movie is based on the novel of the same name by noted writer Benyamin.

The 39-year-old actor shared a post on Instagram following the wrap.

''4 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision! Blessy’s #Aadujeevitham …. Pack up!,'' Sukumaran wrote alongside a photo from the sets of the movie.

The principal photography on the project began in March 2018 in Kerala.

About 58 people including Sukumaran, Blessy and crew members were stuck in the Arabian desert of Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) in Jordan in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time the team had sought help from Indian authorities for their safe return.

