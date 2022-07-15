Left Menu

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome second baby

The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 09:48 IST
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome second baby
  • Country:
  • United States

''Game of Thrones'' alum Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together.

The news of their second child's birth was confirmed by their representatives in a statement to People magazine.

''Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,'' they said.

Turner and Jonas, 32, tied the knot in 2019 and are already parents to daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020.

Turner had revealed in May that she was expecting her second child and showed off her baby bump for ELLE UK's June issue.

''It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever,'' the 26-year-old actor had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022