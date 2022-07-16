Left Menu

There's no better feeling than bumping into your favourite people.

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor greets 'Yeh Jawani hai Deewani' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur with a kiss
Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
There's no better feeling than bumping into your favourite people. On Thursday night, actor Ranbir Kapoor had a pleasant meeting with his close friend Aditya Roy Kapur at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

In a video captured by ANI, Ranbir is seen beaming with joy after seeing Aditya. He went towards Aditya and happily hugged him. The two even posed for the shutterbugs. The highlight of the duo's meeting was when Ranbir gave a kiss on Aditya's cheek. "Oh f**k," excited Ranbir said on seeing Aditya.

Both marked their presence in stylish outfits. Ranbir donned a checkered tuxedo while Aditya opted for a tan suit that he paired with a white t-shirt. Ranbir and Aditya have worked together in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', which was released in 2013.

Speaking of the duo's upcoming projects, Ranbir is busy promoting his film 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Aditya was recently seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Om: The Battle Within', which was helmed by Kapil Verma. Ranbir's Shamshera is scheduled to release on July 22. He is also set to come up with 'Brahmastra', in which he is paired opposite his wife Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

