Left Menu

Adam Scott lands a role in 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

A few days after scoring an Emmy nomination for hit drama 'Severance', Adam Scott has bagged a role in Sony's superhero film 'Madame Web'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 06:28 IST
Adam Scott lands a role in 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
Adam Scott (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A few days after scoring an Emmy nomination for hit drama 'Severance', Adam Scott has bagged a role in Sony's superhero film 'Madame Web'. As per Variety, the project stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The movie will be an origin story for the character, who served as an ally to Spider-Man in the Marvel comics.

Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps are also a part of 'Madame Web'. S.J. Clarkson has come on board to direct the spinoff in Sony's universe of Marvel characters. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have penned the script. Following the success of "Venom," starring Tom Hardy as the classic Spider-Man villain, Sony began building out its own cinematic universe of Spidey characters. After last year's sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Jared Leto starred in "Morbius" earlier this year as the blood-sucking vampire villain Dr. Michael Morbius.

Up next is "Kraven the Hunter," with Aaron Taylor Johnson, which hits theatres on January 13, 2023. After "Madame Web" releases on July 7, 2023, the next chapter in the Sony universe will star global music sensation Bad Bunny as a super-powered wrestler in "El Muerto," debuting on January 12, 2024. Apart from 'Madame Web', Scott will also be seen in season 2 of 'Severance', which was renewed earlier this year and hauled 14 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022