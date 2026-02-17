Michael Jones Shines Amid Scottish Struggle Against Nepal

Michael Jones showcased an impressive performance, scoring a brisk 71 runs, propelling Scotland to a challenging total of 170 for 7 against Nepal in their T20 World Cup Group C clash.

Despite being an inconsequential match, as both teams were already out of contention for the Super Eights, Jones' innings stood out. His partnership with George Munsey, an 80-run stand for the opening wicket, set a strong foundation, although momentum waned post his dismissal.

Jones was the centerpiece, finding boundaries consistently and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Yet, following his exit, Scotland's batting order struggled, with Kami and Yadav exploiting the conditions to restrict the Scottish batters, taking crucial wickets that left Scotland at 170 for 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)