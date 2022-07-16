Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet

The Haj resumed this year after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.The last return flight carrying pilgrims from J-K will arrive here on August 2, according to officials.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:08 IST
Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday welcomed the first batch of Haj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia and recited praises for Prophet Mohammed at the airport here.

The group of Kashmiri Pandits stood outside the terminal building of the Srinagar international airport and welcomed the first batch of 145 Hajis who reached here in the morning on the first return flight from the annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to the Valley.

The Pandits congratulated the Hajis for completing the pilgrimage and sought their blessings. They offered roses to the pilgrims.

The members of the Kashmiri Pandit community also recited ‘naats’ (eulogies) to Prophet Mohammed.

A video of the gesture went viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan, who himself belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

“Our Kashmiri Pandits welcoming Hajis at Srinagar airport today by singing traditional Naat seeking the blessings of Prophet. This is our syncretic culture believers of Islam are enablers of Amarnath Yatra & the followers of Shavism are messengers for unity,” Bhan wrote on Twitter.

In the past as well, Kashmiri Pandit singers like Vijay Malla have sung some of the most popular Muslim eulogies and Muslim singers have done similar with devotional songs to Hindus.

The 145 pilgrims consisted of 80 men and 65 women.

Over 6,000 pilgrims from J-K have gone on the annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this year. The Haj resumed this year after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.

The last return flight carrying pilgrims from J-K will arrive here on August 2, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022