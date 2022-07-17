Nothing negative about having a glamorous image, says Disha Patani

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 12:40 IST
  • India

More than filmmakers, actor Disha Patani says it is the audience that perceives her as a diva, a label she is ''grateful'' for.

According to the actor, she has played glamorous characters in only two films "Malang" and "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

''It is a perception and I am grateful that I have some sort of identity. There is nothing negative about it. To be known for anything is big. I see people coming to me and offering me different stuff.

''More than filmmakers, the audiences have that perception. Filmmakers are open to artistes doing different things. They think it is better if the artiste comes out of their comfort zone,'' Patani told PTI.

The Bareilly-born actor said her upcoming films will present a new aspect of her personality to the audience. She will next be seen in ''Ek Villain Returns'', the sequel to the 2014 hit "Ek Villain".

Patani also has Sidharth Malhotra-led actioner "Yodha", Prabhas' sci-fi film "Project K" and "KTina", in which she reportedly will play a religious, small-town Punjabi woman, in the pipeline.

''I get bored easily. I can't keep repeating the same parts. All these films are different from each other. I hope people see me in a different way through these films," she added.

In "Ek Villain Returns'', she plays Rasika, a Marathi woman who believes ''greed is good''.

"My character is greedy, she wants certain things in life and she will do anything to get it. She uses men as a tool to get what she wants." Patani, 30, said she is a director's actor and for ''Ek Villain Returns'', she surrendered to Mohit Suri's vision.

"I follow the instructions of the director. For this film and character, I had to work a bit on the Marathi dialect and on the transition of the character, which was a bit difficult,'' she added.

"Ek Villain Returns" also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will hit the screens on July 29.

