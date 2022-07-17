NSD should prepare plays on unsung heroes of freedom struggle: MoS Meghwal

The National School of Drama (NSD) and theatre activists should prepare plays on unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle and present their stories of courage and bravery before the citizens of the country, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav -- 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment)' here, which is being hosted from July 16-August 14, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Union Culture Ministry.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Meghwal, who is the Union minister of state for culture said, ''There are many unsung heroes in the freedom struggle who have actively participated in the freedom movement, yet have been unable to become a part of our history of freedom struggle''.

Citing an example, he mentioned that in 1913 in Maangarh, the tribes of that region had been brutally tortured and killed but it is not a well-highlighted incident.

Theatre activists and the NSD should prepare plays based on unsung heroes of freedom struggle and present their stories of courage and bravery before the citizens of the country, he said.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi said various folk songs in the praise of freedom fighters were banned by the British, however, folk artists kept on singing them and popularised the stories of unsung heroes among the next generations.

