Left Menu

NSD should prepare plays on unsung heroes of freedom struggle: MoS Meghwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:57 IST
NSD should prepare plays on unsung heroes of freedom struggle: MoS Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

The National School of Drama (NSD) and theatre activists should prepare plays on unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle and present their stories of courage and bravery before the citizens of the country, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav -- 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment)' here, which is being hosted from July 16-August 14, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Union Culture Ministry.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Meghwal, who is the Union minister of state for culture said, ''There are many unsung heroes in the freedom struggle who have actively participated in the freedom movement, yet have been unable to become a part of our history of freedom struggle''.

Citing an example, he mentioned that in 1913 in Maangarh, the tribes of that region had been brutally tortured and killed but it is not a well-highlighted incident.

Theatre activists and the NSD should prepare plays based on unsung heroes of freedom struggle and present their stories of courage and bravery before the citizens of the country, he said.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi said various folk songs in the praise of freedom fighters were banned by the British, however, folk artists kept on singing them and popularised the stories of unsung heroes among the next generations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022