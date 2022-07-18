Left Menu

July 4 parade funerals to conclude with tribute to slain dad

Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade will conclude Monday as family and friends gather in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who brought the fun to every situation. The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were both killed in the attack on the Highland Park parade.

PTI | Highlandpark | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:12 IST
Kevin McCarthy Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade will conclude Monday as family and friends gather in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy's funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle, and son who "brought the fun to every situation." The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were both killed in the attack on the Highland Park parade. They left behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, who's story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy. "Kevin's irrepressible zest for life and his family and friends will remain with us always," his family wrote in the obituary. "We love you." Irina McCarthy was buried on Tuesday. Services for the five other victims have been held in recent weeks. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo. Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack.

