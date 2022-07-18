Left Menu

'Breaking Bad' actor Bryan Cranston gets hit during All-Star Celebrity Softball game

Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston, who is known for his portrayal of Walter White in 'Breaking Bad', was recently hit by a line drive during the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:53 IST
Bryan Cranston (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston, who is known for his portrayal of Walter White in 'Breaking Bad', was recently hit by a line drive during the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark on Saturday night.

The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple of minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer. "It's definitely going to bruise. I might be more of a cheerleader in this game," Cranston said after recovering. The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award-winner later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cranston has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Isotopes, and he and 'Breaking Bad' co-star Aaron Paul are scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch there on July 30. The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

