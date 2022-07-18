Boris Johnson documentary series to premiere on Channel 4

Left Menu

Broadcaster Channel 4 has disclosed plans for a documentary series on departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the competition to determine his successor heats up.

Broadcaster Channel 4 has disclosed plans for a documentary series on departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the competition to determine his successor heats up. According to Variety, Channel 4, the hour-long segments of the four-part documentary 'Boris' will "hear from both his friends and foes to uncover his genuine nature through a combination of rare archive material and with access to people with personal knowledge of Johnson throughout the years."

It will look at how Johnson defeated former Prime Minister David Cameron for the position of school captain at Eton, his campaign for student president at Oxford, and his ascent to power, starting with his election as the mayor of London to UK prime minister. "However the tale of Boris Johnson's political career ends, he has done more to reshape Britain and the structure of our politics than any other modern political figure," said Ian Katz, chief programming officer of Channel 4.

This groundbreaking series aims to provide an explanation for what influenced the little child who aspired to rule the world and how he came to believe that he could defy the rules of political gravity. "The Trump Show", a 72 Films production, was ordered by Tim Hancock, commissioning editor of factual entertainment for Channel 4, and Alf Lawrie, head of factual entertainment.

In the autumn, Sky will premiere Michael Winterbottom's drama series "This England," in which Kenneth Branagh plays Johnson, as reported by Variety. In the meantime, the upcoming debate between the Conservative party candidates for UK prime minister, scheduled for Tuesday on Sky News, has been postponed after contentious debates on Channel 4 last week and ITV on Sunday. This is because former chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss declined to participate. (ANI)

