Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say; How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

How Netflix plans to find its inner 'Star Wars'

Netflix broke Hollywood's rules to create an $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backward for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's playbook. The company that changed the way we watch television and movies aims to emulate the success of Mickey Mouse and "Star Wars," by trying to build brands that traverse film, television, games, and consumer products, executives told Reuters in recent interviews.

