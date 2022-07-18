Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82

Left Menu

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as 'Do Deewane Shaher Mein' and 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga', died on Monday at the age of 82.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 23:18 IST
Bhupinder Singh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as 'Do Deewane Shaher Mein' and 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga', died on Monday at the age of 82. According to Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack.

Bhupinder Singh was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days. After learning about the unfortunate news, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and paid his heartfelt condolences.

"Singer and guitarist BhupinderSingh 's demise is a great loss to the film industry, especially the music world. Heartfelt condolences to his wife #Mitalee ji and the entire family. Will always be remembered through his songs," Pandit tweeted. Over a decades-long career, Bhupinder Singh enthralled the audience with his evergreen songs like 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga', 'Dil Dhoondhta Hai', 'Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta', 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai' and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

