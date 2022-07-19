Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham in action thriller 'Tehran'

Left Menu

Model-actor Manushi Chhillar will be featuring opposite Bollywood star John Abraham in the upcoming movie Tehran, the films makers announced on Tuesday.The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijans Maddock Films.The production banner shared the news on its Twitter page alongside photos of the actor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:48 IST
Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chhillar (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Model-actor Manushi Chhillar will be featuring opposite Bollywood star John Abraham in the upcoming movie ''Tehran'', the film's makers announced on Tuesday.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The production banner shared the news on its Twitter page alongside photos of the actor. In the pictures, Chhillar is seen sporting short hair and holding a gun as she poses with Abraham. ''Our #Tehran family gets bigger & better. Welcoming the very talented & gorgeous @ManushiChhillar to the team!'' Maddock Films tweeted. The former Miss World, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Samrat Prithviraj'', said she is super excited to be part of ''Tehran''.

''Super excited to join the one & only @TheJohnAbraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!'' the 25-year-old actor wrote.

''Tehran'' is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The movie is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

