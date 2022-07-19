Left Menu

Christina Hendricks set to star in new Apple TV+ period drama

Hollywood actor Christina Hendricks best known for playing Joan Holloway on all seven seasons of Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, has joined the cast of an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel The Buccaneers.

Christina Hendricks (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Christina Hendricks best known for playing Joan Holloway on all seven seasons of Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, has joined the cast of an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel The Buccaneers. According to E! News, Deadline has reported that Hendricks is set to play Mrs St. George, the mother of buccaneers Nan and Jinny, played by Kristine Froseth and Imogen Waterhouse, respectively.

"As a girl, she was the belle of the ball herself, before she even dreamt of having money. Then when her husband struck gold on Wall Street, she found herself wealthy beyond her wildest dreams but in real danger of being the kind of social-climbing outsider that used to bemuse her," Deadline stated about her character. Set in London in the 1870s, the series features "a group of fun-loving young American girls," who help kick off "an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning."

As per E! News, the series also stars Alisha Boe and Josie Totah as well as actors Aubri Ibrag and Mia Threapleton. It is based on the unfinished work of Wharton, who became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in Literature, for her 1920 novel The Age of Innocence. She died in 1937. (ANI)

