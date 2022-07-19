Oscar winner Mo'Nique's first standup comedy special to stream on Netflix

Oscar-winner American comedian Mo'Nique, on Tuesday, announced her first standup comedy special with Netflix. Taking to Twitter, Netflix, dropped a video featuring the Oscar-winner actor, which they captioned, "Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo'Nique!"

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1549423820796297218?cxt=HHwWhIC80a-w1IArAAAA In the video, the comedian stated, "I'm excited to say that I'll be shooting my first Netflix special. I'm also reuniting with my friend, my brother, Director Mr Lee Daniels."

According to Variety, the News that Mo'Nique is bringing her comedy stylings to Netflix marks a happy resolution to a years-long standoff between the star and the streamer. Last month, Mo'Nique, reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix. In the November 2019 filing, the comedian alleged the streamer broke the law when it gave her a "lowball" offer for a comedy special in 2018. According to Mo'Nique, she was offered only $500,000 for a special, while Amy Schumer was offered $11 million and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were both offered $20 million. Mo'Nique previously worked with Lee Daniels in 'Precious' in 2009. She received an Oscar for her performance in the film.

The Golden Globe-winning actor will be shooting for her first comedy special soon. Further deeds of the show have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Mo'Nique will be next seen in "The Deliverance" alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins, Variety reported. (ANI)

