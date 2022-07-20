Hugh Jackman boards Hulu's animated series 'Koala Man'

Left Menu

According to Deadline, Jackman will voice the character of Dapto, the head of the Town Council.Australian creatoranimator Michael Cusack is the directing the show. He also voices Kevin.Koala Man is executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokemon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 11:18 IST
Hugh Jackman Image Credit: Instagram / thehughjackman
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of streaming platform Hulu's upcoming original animated series ''Koala Man''.

The comedy centers on a middle-aged father named Kevin. ''Kevin's only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days,'' the plotline reads. According to Deadline, Jackman will voice the character of Dapto, the head of the Town Council.

Australian creator/animator Michael Cusack is directing the show. He also voices Kevin.

''Koala Man'' is executive produced by ''Rick and Morty'' co-creator Justin Roiland and ''Pokemon: Detective Pikachu'' writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The show is produced by 20th Television Animation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

