Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Tom Cruise’s challenging stunt & what to expect

Fans' favorite James Bond – Ethan Hunt is ready for Mission Impossible 7 and 8. The upcoming Mission Impossible 7 has been split into two sequels, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, which will be premiered a year apart on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 were shot back to back, with McQuarrie writing and directing both films. Dead Reckoning will feature one of the most challenging adventures and stunts that Tom Cruise ever had in his career. And that is saying something. It involves jumping a motorcycle off of a huge ramp over a cliff.

A few days back, Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter to celebrate Cruise turning 60 years old, sharing an image of the actor hanging a biplane midflight.

The filming for the films has officially wrapped up in September 2021.

What to expect from Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning?

The plot for both Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning has been kept under wraps, however, according to McQuarrie's teaser the theme for the movies will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

There will be a new entry to the film Mission: Impossible 7. Hayley Atwell will be seen as Grace. Christopher McQuarrie described Atwell's character as a "destructive force of nature." He also said that she is a female version of James Bond.

While Atwell explained that her character's loyalties are "somewhat ambiguous" and said, "I've been living in an existential crisis since October, going 'who am I? who am I?' An actor in search of a character... There's ambiguity...the interesting thing we're exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in. How she starts off, where she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up."

Besides, fans will see the character of the former IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the seventh film in the upcoming Dead Reckoning.

The character was last seen in the first Mission: Impossible that released in 1996. Henry Czerny the Canadian actor is returning to reprise the role of Eugene Kittridge in Mission: Impossible 7. Last year in March, Christopher posted an image on Instagram to provide the first look of Henry Czerny portraying Eugene Kittridge. Henry Czerny is sitting beside the train window, reading something. But now the post is removed.

Eugene Kittridge's role in Mission: Impossible 7 is undisclosed, but according to Christopher McQuarrie both the sequel will depict the last part of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise's character) story. The black and white picture of Eugene Kittridge might be a flashback that is taking the actor back to the beginning.

Release date:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)Release Date: Jul 14, 2023

Mission: Impossible 8 (2024) Release Date: Jun 28, 2024