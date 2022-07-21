Left Menu

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Tom Cruise’s challenging stunt & what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 21-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:32 IST
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Tom Cruise’s challenging stunt & what to expect
Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 were shot back to back, with McQuarrie writing and directing both films. Image Credit: Facebook / Mission: Impossible
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans' favorite James Bond – Ethan Hunt is ready for Mission Impossible 7 and 8. The upcoming Mission Impossible 7 has been split into two sequels, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, which will be premiered a year apart on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 were shot back to back, with McQuarrie writing and directing both films. Dead Reckoning will feature one of the most challenging adventures and stunts that Tom Cruise ever had in his career. And that is saying something. It involves jumping a motorcycle off of a huge ramp over a cliff.

A few days back, Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter to celebrate Cruise turning 60 years old, sharing an image of the actor hanging a biplane midflight.

The filming for the films has officially wrapped up in September 2021.

What to expect from Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning?

The plot for both Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning has been kept under wraps, however, according to McQuarrie's teaser the theme for the movies will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

There will be a new entry to the film Mission: Impossible 7. Hayley Atwell will be seen as Grace. Christopher McQuarrie described Atwell's character as a "destructive force of nature." He also said that she is a female version of James Bond.

While Atwell explained that her character's loyalties are "somewhat ambiguous" and said, "I've been living in an existential crisis since October, going 'who am I? who am I?' An actor in search of a character... There's ambiguity...the interesting thing we're exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in. How she starts off, where she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up."

Besides, fans will see the character of the former IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the seventh film in the upcoming Dead Reckoning.

The character was last seen in the first Mission: Impossible that released in 1996. Henry Czerny the Canadian actor is returning to reprise the role of Eugene Kittridge in Mission: Impossible 7. Last year in March, Christopher posted an image on Instagram to provide the first look of Henry Czerny portraying Eugene Kittridge. Henry Czerny is sitting beside the train window, reading something. But now the post is removed.

Eugene Kittridge's role in Mission: Impossible 7 is undisclosed, but according to Christopher McQuarrie both the sequel will depict the last part of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise's character) story. The black and white picture of Eugene Kittridge might be a flashback that is taking the actor back to the beginning.

Release date:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)Release Date: Jul 14, 2023

Mission: Impossible 8 (2024) Release Date: Jun 28, 2024

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022