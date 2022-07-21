Left Menu

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Everything we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:04 IST
Haikyuu!! Season 5: Everything we know so far
HaiKyuu!! follows a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players Image Credit: Haikyuu!! / Facebook
Fans have been waiting for Haikyuu!! Season 5 for the past two years. The fourth installment was dropped nearly two years ago on December 19, 2020. It looks like HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is taking more time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The volleyball anime has not got confirmation of Haikyuu!! Season 5 but it seems fans could get good news anytime.

While there's no confirmation on whether HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is coming or not, the Haikyu!! The English-language Twitter account posted a message in December 2020 that they are "looking forward to the continuation."

In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work.

Therefore, we can guess that HaiKyuu!! Season 5 might arrive any time. At the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the Haikyuu!! Season 5 had already started.

HaiKyuu!! follows a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The story mainly focuses on ShōyōHinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It also describes the friendship and rivalries among the characters.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. TobioKageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed KoraiHoshiumi's superb jump.

In Haikyuu!! Season 5, Hinata could go to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualify for nationals, several reports claimed.

Furthermore, the fifth season might also come with a new storyline that will not be connected to Season 4 or the earlier seasons. IBT noted that the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High is likely to be the focus of the new season. It is also reported that there is enough source material for one more season. Hence, probably there could be a season 6 as well.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming shows. We will definitely keep updating you on Haikyuu!! Season 5. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Japanese anime series and movies!

