Mob Psyco 100 Season 3: First two episodes to premiere at Crunchyroll Expo

The Japanese anime Mob Psyco 100 was critically acclaimed and praised by audiences worldwide. After two successful seasons, the animanga is on the way to release its third season. The first two seasons were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Mob Psyco 100 is returning with Season 3 later this year, and Crunchyroll previously announced that they will be streaming the new season alongside its launch in Japan!

Earlier this year, the official Twitter account of the anime informed that Mob Psyco 100 S3 is under production. In May 2022, Studio Bones confirmed that Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 would premiere in October 2022. The trailer of the anime's upcoming installment provides a glimpse of the next stories. The trailer depicts Mob's followers looking for their leader, while the young psychic genius is figuring out his career path. Check out the trailer below.

While fans are waiting to know the storyline of the third season, there's good news for them. The streamer has officially announced that fans attending the Crunchyroll Expo later this summer will be able to see a special premiere of the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The opening theme is "1" by Mob Choir. The Expo will be taking place on August 5-7 at the San Joe Mcenery Convention Center and will be featuring some online material for interested fans.

They teased the third season as "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a., "Mob" - a boy who has trouble expressing him but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! He is surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations. So what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Takahiro Hasui will direct Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, and YuzuruTachikawa will be the chief director. Most of the main cast members are reprising their roles. Mob Psycho 100 III is set to premiere in October 2022.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 plot to take a thrilling turn! Mikey is inching closer to his goal