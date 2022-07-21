Will Amazon Prime green-lit Inside Edge Season 4 considering enormous possibilities in its plotline?

Amazon Prime's Indian sports drama Inside Edge has hit home with many viewers worldwide and successfully streamed three seasons. No wonder the demand for Inside Edge Season 4 is increasing with each passing day, but the streamer is yet to renew it for another season.

The series received critical acclaims for its performances and storyline. The acting performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Angad Bedi were highly praised.

The third season's story left some cliffhangers, which fans believe would be dealt with in Inside Edge Season 4. Many users posted their cravings on social media for Inside Edge Season 4. In the third season, the series moves on towards international cricket, with Vayu (Tanuj Virwani) competing against Indian captain Rohit (Akshay Oberoi). Meanwhile, Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) swears revenge on Bhaisaab, and uses his alliance with Zarina (Richa Chadda) to accomplish it.

However, it seems Amazon Prime Video will eventually come with Season 4. Many of the cast and crew members are hopeful about the future of the series.

After the release of Season 3, creator Karan Anshuman revealed in an interview with Firstpost that if Inside Edge Season 4 comes, he will do it.

"If there's a season 4, I'll be obviously going for it. Cricket is never short of drama and drama around cricket is always amazing. So yes, I'll be looking forward to taking up the fourth season if it happens!

While Kanishk Varma, the director of Inside Edge Season 3, remarked, "I have always joked that if ever there's a Season 4, I would be the director. But jokes apart, I think it would be great. I know for a fact that Karan has a lot of material that he can use for the next season. The whole franchise is so personal to me, it's like a family and I would even bribe Karan to let me direct the season."

Moreover, Karan Oberoi (played as Imtiaz Khan) who was absent in the third season of the drama expressed his interest to play again in Inside Edge Season 4.

Now everything is up to Amazon Prime Video. If Inside Edge Season 4 gets approval from Amazon Prime, it could release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Indian series.

Also Read: Vincenzo Season 2: Why does the k-drama need another season?