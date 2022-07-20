Vincenzo Season 2: Why does the k-drama need another season?

Vincenzo is another groundbreaking K-drama released in February 2021. The most-anticipated finale of Vincenzo earned a 7.7% rating (AGB nationwide), making it the fourth highest-rated tvN drama premiere. The series finale received 14.6% rating, making it the tenth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. Song Joong-ki became highly popular for his antihero role in the series.

Since then fans are awaiting Vincenzo Season 2 on Netflix, even though the first season's story gives a satisfactory ending. Many believe the first season left a few cliffhangers. There are several sides in the storyline that viewers want to see in Vincenzo Season 2.

The Chairman of Babel Group and the main villain, Jang Jun Woo / Jang Han Seok (Ok Taec Yeon) has been seen getting the severe punishment by Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki). Vincenzo hunts him down and reveals him that a piercing drill would ever-so-slowly impale his body, resulting in a torturously long, excruciating death. He meets his agonizing doom in tears and a crow feasts on his barely conscious body next day.

Enthusiasts are expecting to see how Vincenzo takes the huge amount of gold from Korea to his island near Malta. The gold is still with Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been). Moreover, in Vincenzo Season 2, Hong Cha Young could get married to Vincenzo, who has been waiting for her for long and finally kisses her at the end of season one. It would be interesting to see how she reacts after knowing that Vincenzo is still a mafia.

Alternatively, Vincenzo Season 2 can highlight on the application of Guillotine File to destroy the entire corruption in South Korea. The demolition of corruption has been said multiple times in the debut season, which creates more hope for the viewers for at least another season.

If the utilization of Guillotine File gets focus in Vincenzo Season 2, Ahn Gi Seok (Im Chul Soo) (team leader of the Italian Organized Crime Division of the International Security Intelligence Service) and Tae Jong Gu (Kwon Tae Won) (Director of the International Organized Crime Bureau, under the International Security Intelligence Service) will probably seen playing severe roles.

In an interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi, the series star, Kwak Dong-yeon said that Vincenzo Season 2 would be a dream comes true for him. "I think a second season would be a dream come true. I hope that it really happens. All the other actors want it to happen as well."

"There are still a lot of Babel wannabes in Korea, so it'd be fun if Vincenzo could break them all open in the second season. I'm finished, but there's always a way. Maybe I could be a grown-up Young Ho (Kang Chae Min) or a ghost who follows Vincenzo around all the time. Anyway, I'm satisfied with the current result. Han Seo managed to become a person he could be proud of before he departed the world," said the actor.

Unfortunately, it's highly unlikely for Netflix to return with this globally-acclaimed K-drama. Song Joong-ki recently shared his views regarding Vincenzo Season 2, in an interview with Soompi.

The handsome actor said, "There are no discussions about season two at all. I'm thankful that there seem to be many people who want it. It is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future."

Moreover, in an interview with JazmineMedia last year, Song Joong-ki told the same regarding Vincenzo Season 2, and he didn't sound optimistic. He stated, "Nothing has been said about Season 2."

"I'm personally happy that many people want Season 2 to come out, but realistically speaking it's not coming out, and I don't think there was ever any Season 2 discussion going on internally."

TvN is still silent on Vincenzo Season 2, but fans have faith that the makers would return with the second part of the K-drama.

