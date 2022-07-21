Left Menu

Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge

"The judge asked the pertinent questions - if anyone had threatened him, if anyone had offered him anything in exchange - and (his lawyer) said no, that it was a voluntary decision," Monserrate said. Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the attorney for the man, whose name has not been released in accordance with domestic violence regulations.

A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order against singer and actor Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him, a lawyer representing Martin said on Thursday. The man had said in a domestic violence complaint that he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship, had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the attorney for the man, whose name has not been released in accordance with domestic violence regulations. Martin, who rose to fame in the 1990s on hits like "Livin' La Vida Loca," wrote on Twitter on July 3 that the order had been obtained under "completely false allegations."

