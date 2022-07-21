Left Menu

New York Sloomoo Institute is a space for all things slime

The Sloomoo Institute in New York is dedicated to all things slime. Probably wasn't the most fond experience for him." "Not my most favorite thing in the world," her father, Matthew Singer, said while laughing, "but you know, they absolutely enjoyed it."

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 21:40 IST
New York Sloomoo Institute is a space for all things slime

The Sloomoo Institute in New York is dedicated to all things slime. It hosts an enormous slime wall decorated by visitors, a 6-inch-deep (15-cm-deep) 350-gallon slime lake that people can jump into, a glow-in-the-dark slime cave and more.

Sloomoo was created in 2019 by Sara Schiller and Karen Robinovitz after Robinovitz found that slime helped heal the grief she was going through at the time. Slime starts with a glue base, and ingredients like lotion or clay are added to make it silky or soft.

"I love slime," said 10-year-old Layla Singer, visiting for a birthday treat with her family. "But my dad hates it. Probably wasn't the most fond experience for him." "Not my most favorite thing in the world," her father, Matthew Singer, said while laughing, "but you know, they absolutely enjoyed it."

Also Read: Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper's son arrested in New York

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022