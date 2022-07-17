Left Menu

Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper's son arrested in New York

Grammy winner and actor Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn 'Dex' Thornton Lauper, was arrested this week on a stolen vehicle charge.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:46 IST
Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper's son arrested in New York
Cyndi Lauper (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Grammy winner and actor Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn 'Dex' Thornton Lauper, was arrested this week on a stolen vehicle charge. According to Fox News, he was arrested after police spotted him in the driver's seat of a car in New York that had previously been reported stolen.

The outlet reported that the 24-year-old was arrested around 1:40 am on Thursday after NYPD noticed a 2014 Mercedes-Benz illegally double-parked at the corner of West 140th Street and Broadway, said police, who used a computer check to determine that the vehicle was stolen. The car was reported stolen two years ago and the plates were registered to a different vehicle, TMZ reported. Declyn Lauper is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Declyn had shared a video of what appeared to be his arrest to his Instagram account. He was released with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said, according to the New York Post. Declyn is a rapper who has collaborated with G-Easy. He is also an actor whose works include appearing in the animated series, 'Bob's Burgers'. He is the only child of Cyndi Lauper and her husband, actor David Thornton, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022