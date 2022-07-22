'The Batman' to premiere on Prime Video next week

Left Menu

British star Robert Pattinson-led superhero movie The Batman will start streaming on Prime Video from July 27.Written and directed by Matt Reeves, known for helming Planet of the Apes movies, the Warner Bros movie was Pattinsons first outing as the undercover alias of Gotham city Bruce Wayne aka The Batman. On Prime Video, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

British star Robert Pattinson-led superhero movie ''The Batman'' will start streaming on Prime Video from July 27.

Written and directed by Matt Reeves, known for helming ''Planet of the Apes'' movies, the Warner Bros movie was Pattinson's first outing as the undercover alias of Gotham city Bruce Wayne aka The Batman. The film, based on DC characters, features Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot aka Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

''The Batman'' released in Indian theatres on March 4. On Prime Video, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

