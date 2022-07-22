Left Menu

Ricky Martin's nephew takes back harassment, affair claims in court

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ricky Martin's nephew withdrew his harassment and affair claims against him in a July 21 court appearance, which effectively closed the case.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:44 IST
Ricky Martin's nephew takes back harassment, affair claims in court
Ricky Martin (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ricky Martin's nephew withdrew his harassment and affair claims against him in a July 21 court appearance, which effectively closed the case. According to Variety, Martin's attorneys Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Davila and Harry Massanet Pastrana have released a statement about the dismissal.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," the statement read. It continued, "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Martin appeared virtually in a Puerto Rico court to address the allegations made by his 21-year-old nephew. His husband Jwan Yosef posted a photo of the couple after the court appearance, captioned with "Truth prevails." Prior to this in early July, Martin had been served a restraining order by his nephew that cited abuse. Martin had denied the allegations against him, with the singer's lawyer offering a statement regarding the matter last Friday.

As per Variety, the singer's brother also maintains that Martin's nephew is "struggling with deep mental health challenges." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022