Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati's upcoming Anurag Kashyap directorial film 'Dobaaraa' is all set to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. 'Dobaaraa', which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie 'Mirage', will be the opening night film at IFFM 2022, for which both Anurag and Taapsee would be traveling to Melbourne. After two years of IFFM being held online, the festival is gearing up to be held physically this year with the vision of bringing the vibrancy of Indian cinema on the big screen.

Speaking on the subject, Anurag said, "Excited to be showcasing our film and being elected as the opening night film for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I have previously been to IFFM and have firsthand seen the unison with which Indian films and film from the subcontinent are celebrated and showcased with much vigor. 'Dobaaraa' is a special film for me as a filmmaker and I'm looking forward to showcasing it at this platform." IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange, added, "The opening film of our main event is Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller, 'Dobaaraa'. Being a fan of his work since silk route, I always look forward to his films, and this one was highly anticipated by me because of Taapsee as well, as I admire her work equally."

The film's story revolves around how a woman gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present. 'Dobaaraa' is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. It marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh' (2019), on which he served as producer.

The movie is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)