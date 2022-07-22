Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency'

The makers of Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' have unveiled the poster of one of the most important characters from the film, Bharat Ratna awardee Jayaprakash Narayan, who will be portrayed by Anupam Kher. Kangana, who will be playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, in a statement, talked about bringing Anupam Kher on board and said, "J P Narayan was the most powerful human being to have happened after Mahatma Gandhi in politics in recent Indian history. The kind of influence he had on people was enormous. I wanted an actor who had the personality and calibre to match up to that larger-than-life persona of Lok Neta, J P Narayan."

She continued, "Anupam ji with his stature, his acting skills, his overall persona fit into the role perfectly. I am privileged and humbled that he chose my script. I am nobody to choose him. He chose my script and I am honoured, to say the least." Adding to that, Anupam stated, "Kangana's interpretation of J P Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it's also the truth that J P Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character but also because that's what he was. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero."

Anupam also took to his Instagram handle and shared his character's look from the film, In the caption, he wrote, "BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in @kanganaranaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho!" Manikarnika Films presents 'Emergency', which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah. (ANI)

