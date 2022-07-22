Left Menu

Amazon renews 'The Wheel Of Time' for season 3 during San Diego Comic-Con

The fantasy epic series 'The Wheel of Time' has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon. The announcement was made as part of the show's panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:43 IST
''The Wheel Of Time' poster (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The fantasy epic series 'The Wheel of Time' has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon. The announcement was made as part of the show's panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. According to Variety, the announcement was also made ahead of the second season premiere of the fantasy series, which does not yet have a premiere date. Season 1 debuted on November 19, 2021.

'The Wheel of Time', set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists but only women can use it, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' and 'Chuck' writer Rafe Judkins, who is the showrunner and executive producer. "I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time. The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago," said Judkins, in a statement.

The show also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara. "We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan's vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios.

Based on Robert Jordan's books, 'The Wheel of Time' is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins, Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

