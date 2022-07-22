National Film Awards 2020: List of winners

New Delhi: Here is the list of winners for the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.

Feature Films Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR (posthumously) for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) & Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi) Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil) Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak (Marathi) and Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi (Marathi) Best Children's Film:Sumi (Marathi) and Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation: Taledanda (Kannada) Best Film on Social Issues: Funeral (Marathi) Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela (Tamil) Special Jury Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor (Dimasa), Kavya Prakash for Vaanku (Malayalam), Siddharth Menon for June (Marathi), Kishore Kadam for Godakaath (Marathi) and Avwanchhit (Marathi), and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior (Hindi) Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor Best Tulu Film: Jeetige Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam (Engagement is on Monday) Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi (Tale of a Paithani) Best Kannada Film: Dollu Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) Best Assamese Film: Bridge Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): Rajasekhar , Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu) Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi) Best Music Direction: Music Director (Songs): Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) Music Director (Background Score) : G V Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Best Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu for Natyam (Telugu) Best Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi) Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi for Kappela (Malayalam) Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil) Best Audiography Location Sound Recordist: Jobin Jayan for Dollu (Kannada) Sound Designer: Anmol Bhave for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi) Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar for Malik (Malayalam) Best Screenplay: Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin for Mandela (Tamil) Best Cinematography: Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik (Bengali) Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi) Non Feature Films Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna (Dangi) by Sachin Dheeraj Mundigonda Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assamese) Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan (Marathi) Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Karbi) Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh (Punjabi) Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English) Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 – Bats (English) Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball (English &Hindi) Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam) Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered (Hindi) and Three Sisters (Bengali) Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada) Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri) Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol (Hindi) Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Vishesh Iyer for Pariah (Marathi and Hindi) Best Direction: RV Ramani for Oh That’s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi) Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam) Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore for Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani) Best Narration Voiceover: Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan for Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala (English) Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar from 1232 kms (Hindi) Best Editing: Anadi Athaley for Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi) Best On Location Sound: Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar for Jadui Jangal (Hindi) Special Jury Award: Ojaswee Sharma for Admitted (Hindi & English) Award for Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai Special Mention: MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam (Malayalam) by Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema (Odia) by Surya Deo Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh Special Mention: Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Best Film Critic: No winner this year.

