Entertainment News Roundup: WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire; Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man' and more

Ne-Yo wants to let the music speak for itself in new album 'Self Explanatory'

U.S. R&B singer Ne-Yo is letting his music speak for itself with the release of his eighth studio album "Self Explanatory," which came out last week. The three-time Grammy winner said making music at this point in his career is easier and comes with less pressure.

Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man'

In the new Netflix movie "The Gray Man," Ryan Gosling's character jokes that he goes by the name Six because 007 was taken. The film is a big-budget, effects-filled thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure. Netflix Inc and the movie's directors hope the film, which starts streaming on Friday, will launch the company's own long-running spy series.

WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's Vince McMahon said on Friday he will retire as the company's chief executive and chairman, barely a month after stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct. McMahon was being investigated by the board for a secret $3 million settlement that he had agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported.

Pat Benatar won't perform 'Hit Me with Your Best Shot' anymore

U.S. singer Pat Benatar will no longer perform her song "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" at live shows out of respect for American families affected by mass shootings. In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Benatar said her view of the song's lyrics, which include the words "fire away," have changed.

Global brands are taking note of Africa's music and talent

Global media and music brands are racing to claim a stake in Africa's music market as internet and smartphone penetration popularize artists and genres far beyond Africa's borders. Companies are taking note of global interest, with Universal Music Group launching Virgin Music Africa Label & Artist Services in June for independent African labels and artists. The service will digitise out-of-print music catalogues to tap into the growing market for the sounds and chart-toppers of the continent.

Pearl Jam cancels Vienna concert after heat, smoke damage singer's throat

U.S. rock band Pearl Jam cancelled a concert in Vienna on Wednesday after singer Eddie Vedder's vocal chords were damaged at an outdoor venue near Paris by the heat, dust and smoke from fires. "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged," the group said in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Chris Pine touts 'Dungeons & Dragons' film as Comic-Con returns

Actor Chris Pine said he had never immersed himself in the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons until a few years ago when he was asked about starring in a movie about the fantasy world of swords and sorcery. Now, he's a convert. Speaking to thousands of fans in a convention hall at San Diego Comic-Con, Pine said he hoped the Paramount Pictures big-screen imagining of the game, due in theaters next March, would help "spread the gospel of D & D." It's a game, he said, that everyone should play in high school.

Jean-Michel Jarre sells music publishing catalogue to BMG

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has sold his entire music publishing back catalogue to BMG, following in the footsteps of other performers cashing in on their work. In a statement on Thursday, BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, said the acquisition, for which it did not disclose financial details, was the biggest single deal it had done in France. It includes rights for Jarre's famed 1970s albums "Oxygene" and "Equinoxe" and his writer's income stream.

Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge

A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order on actor and singer Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him, lawyers representing Martin said on Thursday. The man had said in a domestic violence complaint that he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship, had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

