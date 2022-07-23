Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release in October

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 12:22 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer “GoodBye” will hit the theatres on October 7, the makers announced Saturday.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie in association with filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s company Good Co, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

''Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!'' the banner tweeted along with the film's poster.

Directed by Bahl, the film presents a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

''GoodBye'' also features Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

