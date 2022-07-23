Sanah Kapur-led comedy 'Saroj Ka Rishta' to release in September

Comedy movie ''Saroj Ka Rishta'', featuring actor Sanah Kapur, will be releasing in cinemas on September 16, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the movies also stars Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey and Kumud Mishra.

Daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Sanah made her acting debut with 2015 movie ''Shaandar''. The actor, who is returning to the big screen after a gap, said ''Saroj Ka Rishta'' was a perfect film for her as she loves romantic comedies. ''I really like watching feel good cinema and this is also a feel good film. My favourite Bollywood genre is romantic comedy and I loved doing 'Saroj Ki Rishta' which is also a romantic comedy film,'' she said in a statement.

The project is backed by Kapoor Films Inc., Aena Productions, Ambi Abhi Productions and Garg Films.

