Left Menu

Sanah Kapur-led comedy 'Saroj Ka Rishta' to release in September

Comedy movie Saroj Ka Rishta, featuring actor Sanah Kapur, will be releasing in cinemas on September 16, the makers announced on Saturday. The actor, who is returning to the big screen after a gap, said Saroj Ka Rishta was a perfect film for her as she loves romantic comedies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:57 IST
Sanah Kapur-led comedy 'Saroj Ka Rishta' to release in September
  • Country:
  • India

Comedy movie ''Saroj Ka Rishta'', featuring actor Sanah Kapur, will be releasing in cinemas on September 16, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the movies also stars Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey and Kumud Mishra.

Daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Sanah made her acting debut with 2015 movie ''Shaandar''. The actor, who is returning to the big screen after a gap, said ''Saroj Ka Rishta'' was a perfect film for her as she loves romantic comedies. ''I really like watching feel good cinema and this is also a feel good film. My favourite Bollywood genre is romantic comedy and I loved doing 'Saroj Ki Rishta' which is also a romantic comedy film,'' she said in a statement.

The project is backed by Kapoor Films Inc., Aena Productions, Ambi Abhi Productions and Garg Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022