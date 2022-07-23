Left Menu

'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan calls Ganesh Acharya 'Genius' in his latest post

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday dropped a behind-the-lens picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'Shehzada' which features choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:42 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday dropped a behind-the-lens picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'Shehzada' which features choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor captioned the post, "First song with Master Ji Actually Master G - G for Genius Something really different from what I have done till dateWait for it @ganeshacharyaa#Shehzada #RohitDhawan."

In the picture, the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' actor and the choreographer could be seen looking back at the camera lens with the Brass band people in front of them. Kartik is currently shooting a high-voltage dancing track for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Haryana.

Earlier, the 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' actor dropped a behind the lens video from the sets of the film, which also features director Rohit Dhawan in it. Along with Kartik, the film also features actor Kriti Sanon in the lead role. This marks the actor's second collaboration after their film 'Luka Chuppi'.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events.

He will be also seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller and in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

