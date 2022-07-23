Disney+ renews 'What If...?' season 3 ahead of schedule

Left Menu

Fans of the Disney+/Marvel series "What If...?" were treated to a pleasant surprise today at the Marvel Studios' Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The Emmy-nominated series has been renewed for a third season, Marvel announced ahead of the Season 2 debut.

Fans of the Disney+/Marvel series "What If...?" were treated to a pleasant surprise today at the Marvel Studios' Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The Emmy-nominated series has been renewed for a third season, Marvel announced ahead of the Season 2 debut. According to Deadline, "What if....?" Season 2 will be available exclusively on Disney+ in early 2023.

After a surprise Season 2 episode screening, director Bryan Andrews and writer-exec producer AC Bradley announced the news at the conclusion of the presentation for the show. Marvel and Disney+'s "What If..." Season 2 continues the voyage through the vast multiverse with The Watcher serving as our guide while presenting both fresh and recognizable characters from around the MCU.

With a vocal cast that features a plethora of luminaries who reprise their legendary roles, the animated series questions revisits and alters great Marvel Cinematic events. The Watcher, played by Jeffrey Wright, narrates the series, and other MCU film actors reprise their roles, as reported by Deadline.

Andrews is the series' director, and Bradley is the show's chief writer. (ANI)

